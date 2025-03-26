Minister Mankal Vaidya Criticizes Discussion on Honeytrap Controversy

Port and Fisheries Minister Mankal Vaidya has strongly opposed the ongoing debate over the honeytrap controversy, stating that the issue should never have been raised and must be put to rest immediately.“Honeytrap cannot be forced upon anyone. People must take responsibility for their own mistakes instead of blaming others. This matter should not have been discussed in the Assembly or the media,” Vaidya told reporters in Karwar on Tuesday.Taking a swipe at BJP leader Basanagouda Patil Yatnal, who reportedly initiated the discussion after receiving a chit on the subject, Vaidya questioned, “Yatnal is a senior leader and a former minister. If someone handed him a chit, does that mean he lacked the wisdom to assess the situation?”The minister also pointed out that several members of Yatnal’s own party had approached the court seeking a stay on related matters. “Wasn’t that because of a honeytrap? Or do they have another name for it?” he asked.Stressing that the Assembly was not the appropriate platform for such discussions, Vaidya urged the media and political leaders to move on, warning that prolonging the controversy could damage reputations.