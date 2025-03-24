Minister levelled 'honey trap' attempts at the behest of CM, alleges LoP

BENGALURU: Leader of Opposition in the Assembly R. Ashoka on Monday alleged Minister of Cooperation K.N. Rajanna made ‘honey trap’ attempts on him after he got approval from Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. Rajanna is a close confidante of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

In an oblique reference to the Chief Minister, Ashoka, told a press conference in Bengaluru “This has revealed the masterminds (of honey trap attempts) behind it.”

Rajanna on the floor of the Assembly on Friday claimed conspirators tried to ‘honey trap’ him twice but their efforts went unsuccessful. Rajanna told the Assembly to register a police complaint and sought a probe by retired Judge into him alleged ‘honey trap’ attempts.

“A power struggle is underway in Karnataka,” observed Ashoka pointing fingers at the reported power-sharing formula between Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar. With regard to power sharing, president of All India Congress Committee (AICC) Mallikarjun Kharge has come to Bengaluru to hold discussions.

Over the recently concluded budget session of Assembly, Ashoka said the BJP MLAs shed light on several issues but the Congress government headed by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah did not provide satisfactory answers to any of the queries posed to the Government.

Continuing, he said, BJP legislators protested against Congress government’s anti-people politics and over the protests of BJP MLAs, 18 MLAs of the party have been placed under suspension for 6 months by Speaker U.T. Khader citing ‘unruly’ behavior and ‘indiscipline.’

“No previous Speaker has ever imposed such a long suspension of MLAs,” stated the Leader of Opposition.