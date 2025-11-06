Minister HK Patil Meets Agitating Sugarcane Farmers at Gurlapur Cross; No Breakthrough in Talks

Belagavi: The talks between the agitating sugarcane farmers and the state government delegation led by Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister HK Patil ended inconclusively on Wednesday. The farmers have given the government a one-day deadline to resolve their demands.

Speaking at the protest site at Gurlapur cross, Minister HK Patil said that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah had personally asked him to visit and hold talks with the farmers on behalf of the state government.

“The Chief Minister himself called and instructed me to come here and discuss the issue. I have come as his representative to listen to your grievances and find a way forward,” Patil told the protesting farmers.

“After discussing the matter with the Chief Minister tomorrow, I will convey the government’s response to you,” he assured.

Patil also invited a delegation of about ten farmer leaders to Bengaluru for further discussions with the Chief Minister and concerned ministers. However, the meeting between the minister and farmer representatives failed to reach a breakthrough, prompting the farmers to set a one-day deadline for the government to act on their demands. The farmers have declared to intensify their fight if their demands are not met by tomorrow evening.