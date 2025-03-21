Minister has not filed complaint so far on alleged honey trap attempt: Siddaramaiah

BENGALURU: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Friday stated Minister of Cooperation K.N. Rajanna has not named anyone in the alleged ‘honey trap’ attempts on him twice and “Had he disclosed any names/names then action would have followed.”

The Chief Minister ruled out any efforts from the State Government to shield anyone involved in the alleged ‘honey trap’ attempts against Minister Rajanna. On Thursday, Rajanna told the Assembly to register a police complaint over attempts to 'honey trap' him.

On the floor of the Assembly, Chief Minister was responding to demands of the MLAs of opposition party-the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over their demand for a judicial inquiry into the alleged futile attempts to ‘honey trap’ Minister of Cooperation K.N. Rajanna.

Leader of Opposition in the Assembly R. Ashoka, MLAs-Araga Jnanendra and Sunil Kumar a reply from Chief Minister and uphold the values of the Assembly.

“It is the duty of the State Government to provide protection (to the victim) and erring persons will be punished,” assured the Chief Minister and stated “It is wrong to honey trap.”

On the demands of the BJP MLAs, Siddaramaiah said already Minister of Home Dr G. Parameshwar replied to the alleged ‘honey trap’ attempts against Minister Rajanna on the floor of the Assembly yesterday.

Adding, he said, Parameshwar has told the Assembly to order for a high-level investigation once Minister Rajanna files his complaint with the police. Even after assurance from the Home Minister, Siddaramaiah stated, “It is not right on part of BJP legislators to insist on an answer on honey trap attempts.”

Meanwhile, Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar told reporters in Kodagu “I had suggested (concerned person) to register a police complaint.”

Continuing, he said, the victim should not delay in filing a police complaint for investigation to begin. He, however, stated “Honey traps don't happen all of a sudden and without a reason.”

He said “If you initiate communication (with a stranger), then other people will respond to it. If you refrain from reacting, then, none will not evince interest to engage in talks with you.”

“In the same way, if media persons wish to talk to me, then, I too respond,” Shivakumar said.