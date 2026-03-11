Minister Assures Domestic Gas Cylinder Once In A Month For A Family, Hotels Asked To Cooperate

BENGALURU: Despite going through a tough period in meeting the demands of customers over gas cylinder supply, Minister of Food and Civil Services K.H. Muniyappa on Wednesday assured one gas cylinder of 14 kgs for a family of about 5-members once in about 25-30 days. Muniyappa assured supply of commercial gas cylinders to hospitals and hostels run by schools.

The Minister asked the domestic customers “not to panic” over supply of domestic gas cylinders since there is disruption in supply of commercial gas cylinders from Middle East countries over war between Israel and Iran.

However, the Minister sought the cooperation of hotels/choultries/ convention halls and programme organisers in handling the situation shortage of commercial gas cylinders raised over war between Israel and Iran. “Supply of gas cylinders to customers assumed priority,” said the Minister. He stated "It will be difficult for hotels."

On the floor of the Assembly, Muniyappa wanted customers to make “judicious” use of gas cylinders and stated “as per rule, a 14 kg of gas cylinder lasts somewhere between a month to a month-and-half for a family of about 5-members. Even then we will ensure supply of a gas cylinder to a family once in a month.”

He stated customers will not be allowed to book additional cylinders while action will be initiated against persons hoarding gas cylinders or engaging in black marketing gas cylinders under Essential Services Maintenance Act.

“There is domestic production of about 30 percent of the demands for cooking gas while 70 percent is imported to meet the demands,” Muniyappa said and stated “As many as 10 Vessels ferrying oil from Middle East countries have been stopped from transport.”

Meanwhile, paying guest accommodations in Bengaluru have decided to serve meals twice a day from Monday to Friday but no dosas, pooris, chapatis and similar dishes which consume more gas. The idea is to ensure gas conservation after supply of commercial gas cylinders have been hit. However, Saturday and Sunday will have three meals a day in PG accommodations.