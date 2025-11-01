MES Observes ‘Black Day’ in Belagavi

Belagavi: Leaders of the Maharashtra Ekikaran Samiti (MES) observed “Black Day” in Belagavi on Saturday on the occasion of Karnataka Rajyotsava.

Wearing black attire, MES activists held a rally in the city shouting slogans in support of inclusion of Belagavi, Nippani, Karwar, Bidar, Bhalki to Maharashtra.

The protest was led by MES leaders including Manohar Kinekar, Ramakant Konduskar, Prakash Shirolkar among others.

Meanwhile, police detained more than 20 pro-Kannada activists who attempted to march towards Maratha Mandir to protest against the MES’s “Black Day” observance. They were later released.

In a related development Shiv Sena (Uddhav Thackeray faction) leader Vijay Devne, and several others were stopped by Nippani police while trying to enter Karnataka despite prohibitory orders. District officials had barred their entry citing the potential to disturb peace with provocative statements.

Meanwhile a controversy erupted after a selfie of MES leader Shubham Shelake and Inspector JM Kalimirchi taken at Sambhaji Garden went viral on social media. Netizens condemned the act, alleging insensitivity as Shelake has over 15 cases registered against him for disturbing communal harmony and inciting hatred.

Inspector clarified that the photograph was not a “fan selfie” but part of official documentation.

Security across Belagavi was tightened as pro-Kannada organisations condemned the MES’s defiance and reiterated their demand for strict action against those indulging in divisive activities.

Meanwhile in Kalaburagi Police detained and later released several leaders of the Kalyana Karnataka Pratyeka Rajya Jagruti Samiti, including its president MS Patil Naribol, who attempted to hoist a flag symbolising their demand for a separate Kalyana Karnataka state.

On Saturday morning, they took out a procession displaying the proposed state flag and raised slogans calling for the declaration of a separate Kalyana Karnataka near the Basavanna statue. Following their march near Jagat Circle the police took them to the police station, made to sign undertakings, and later released.