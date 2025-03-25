Mekedatu more beneficial to Tamil Nadu than Karnataka, reiterates Dy CM

BENGALURU: Regarding Tamil Nadu’s government opposition to Karnataka government proposed Mekedatu project across River Cauvery, Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar on Tuesday made it clear to Tamil Nadu that a balancing reservoir across River Cauvery at Mekedatu in Ramnagar district “will be more beneficial for the people of Tamil Nadu than Karnataka.”

In a chat with reporters in Bengaluru, Shivakumar said “We are firm in our decision to construct a balancing reservoir at Mekedatu. We have moved the Supreme Court hoping for justice for the State.”

Adding, he said, “Let them argue and we will put forth our views.” The Deputy Chief Minister stated the Union Government is aware of submission of Detailed Project Report (DPR) on Mekedatu.”

Over Bharatiya Janata Party’s suggestion to convince Tamil Nadu since Congress party and DMK ruling Tamil Nadu are in alliance, Shivakumar said “They have their own political stand.”

Recalling, he said, former Prime Minister and national president H.D. Devegowda and former Chief Minister and Union Minister of Large and Medium Scale Industries H.D. Kumaraswamy assured to get approval for the Mekedatu project in a day from the Union Government (but nothing substantial happened so far).

“Political pressures will be there,” he observed and stated “The balancing reservoir at Mekedatu is to stop water going waste into the sea (Bay of Bengal).”

Taking a dig at BJP leaders over the protests against his reported statement to amend the Constitution, Shivakumar threw a challenge at BJP leaders saying to “retire from politics” if they proved the statement.

He pointed out earlier it was BJP leaders who made statements to amend the Constitution and asked “Will BJP leaders accept it?”

According to Shivakumar, BJP leaders are unable to tolerate his political stand and stated “the protests of BJP have no meaning.”

He said, central leaders wanted to know from me and stated “I sent them video footage of the television interview and after watching they were convinced that nothing controversial was there.”