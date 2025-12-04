MDMA Seized, Man Arrested By Puttur Police

Mangaluru: A 41-year-old man was arrested at Mura in Kabaka village of Puttur Taluk for allegedly possessing and attempting to sell the banned drug MDMA, police said on Thursday.

Acting on a tip-off, Puttur Town Police Sub-Inspector Anjaneya Reddy and his team rushed to the spot near the railway bridge and apprehended the suspect. He has been identified as Ummar Farooq, a resident of Kabaka, Puttur.

Police said that upon inspecting him and his two-wheeler, they found 10 grams of MDMA, which he had allegedly kept for illegal sale. He was taken into custody and booked under NDPS Act Sections 8(C) and 22(b) at the Puttur Town Police Station.

Preliminary interrogation revealed that the accused already has six cases registered against him across various police stations in the district. Officials are conducting an investigation.