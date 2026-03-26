Md Ayurvedic Course on Mental Illness in Nimhans Gets Mixed Response

BENGALURU: The introduction of MD program in Ayurveda Manovigyan Evam Manasa Roga in National Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences (NIMHANS), Bengaluru to train post-graduate students in a deeper understanding of manas (mind) and manorogas (mental illness primarily with scientific perspectives of Ayurveda has drawn mixed response from doctors.

While NIMHANS aims to train Bachelor of Ayurvedic Medicine and Surgery or any other graduate centre in Ayurveda as prescribed in the II Schedule of Indian Medicine Central Council Act 1970 in the comprehensive management primarily with Ayurveda with essentials of yoga and modern psychiatry.

A source connected with Karnataka Tele MANAS, confidential, digital, mental health helpline, told Deccan Chronicle on Thursday the introduction of Doctor of Medicine (MD) in Ayurveda program could go hand in hand in treating mental illness. Practicing yoga could be an alternative in the treatment.

“Ayurveda could be additional help for mental illness patients,” the source said. Making lifestyle changes, yoga/meditation could all come in handy in the treatment. The source said “Practicing yoga could be an extra realization in the treatment of mentally ill patients.”

A doctor took to social media to express his anguish over the MD program in Ayurveda Manovigyan Evam Manasa Roga offered by NIMHANS. He wanted "An MD course in Ayurveda should be isolated to all India Institute of Ayurveda and others, not an institute of repute such as NIMHANS.”

He urged the general medical bodies especially in Karnataka to prevent such courses from getting legitimacy in colleges of repute and expressed fears “An ayurvedic quack will proudly show a certificate of graduation from NIMHAN which would an insult to the scientific community who shed blood and tears to get into and complete grueling training programs at NIMHANS.”

He stated he drew the attention of National Medical Commission Chairman, Directorate of Medical Education Karnataka, Karnataka Medical Council among others but failed to get response from the yet.