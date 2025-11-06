MB Patil Vows Fair Price for Sugarcane Farmers, To Raise Issue in Cabinet

Minister for Large and Medium Industries and Infrastructure Development and Vijayapura District In-charge Minister MB Patil has assured sugarcane farmers that the state government is committed to safeguarding their interests and will take sincere steps to resolve their grievances.

Patil, who visited the protest site near Gagan Mahal Garden in Vijayapura, interacted with the agitating farmers and listened to their concerns. He said the issue would be taken up for detailed discussion in the state cabinet meeting scheduled for Thursday.

“Our government stands with farmers and will ensure sugarcane growers get a fair price for their produce,” he said. Recalling that during the previous Congress government, then Sugar Minister Prakash Hukkeri had fixed the support price at Rs 350 per quintal, Patil reiterated the current government’s commitment to ensuring justice for farmers.

He added that the comprehensive set of demands submitted by sugarcane farmers will be presented before Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. “I will work sincerely to ensure justice for the farming community,” he said.

Patil also announced that a joint meeting with the Chief Minister, Sugar Minister, and other concerned ministers would soon be convened to address the issue. “Farmers in Vijayapura, Bagalkot, and Belagavi districts largely depend on sugarcane cultivation. The Chief Minister will ensure their demands receive due attention in the Cabinet meeting,” he assured.

On ethanol production, Patil noted that while several factories generate ethanol and electricity as by-products, the Union Government procures only 40 per cent of ethanol produced. “The Centre has not revised sugarcane prices for nine years. The state will do its part, but the Centre must also act,” he said, adding that a delegation led by the Chief Minister will soon meet the Prime Minister and the Union Sugar Minister in New Delhi.

Patil further directed sugar factories to pay farmers on time as per the Fair and Remunerative Price (FRP) norms for cane supplied within the stipulated period. Deputy Commissioners have been instructed to monitor compliance.

The minister also announced that the government will promote drip irrigation for sugarcane cultivation, stating that installation costs can be recovered within two years due to higher yields.