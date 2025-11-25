MB Patil Leads Karnataka Delegation in UK To Woo Major Global Investors

Vijayapura: Karnataka’s three-day investment outreach in the United Kingdom, led by Large and Medium Industries Minister MB Patil, commenced on Monday.

Patil and the delegation are scheduled to meet senior leadership from more than 20 global firms during the visit.

On the first day, the team held discussions with key representatives from companies including Martin-Baker, SCI Semiconductors, Samco Holdings, ARM, Latos Group, Weir and the Edwardian Hotels Group.

In a statement, Patil said the delegation showcased Karnataka’s industrial ecosystem—covering infrastructure readiness, land bank availability, Vision Group initiatives, the goals of the Invest Karnataka Forum, sector-specific opportunities, the export-led industrial policy, and government incentives designed to support investors.

He noted that talks with Martin-Baker — an internationally recognised aerospace manufacturer — remained promising. The discussion included the possibility of the company setting up a manufacturing facility in Karnataka.

Director and Senior Vice President Andrew Martin, CFO Robert Morgan and Head of Commercial Affairs Brian Powell represented Martin-Baker in the meeting.

The delegation comprises Industries Department principal secretary Selvakumar, Commissioner for Industries Gunjan Krishna and Karnataka Udyog Mitra Managing Director Doddabasavaraju.