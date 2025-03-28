Mass Resignations, Protests Erupt Over Yatnal’s Expulsion from BJP

A massive protest broke out at Gandhi Chowk in Vijayapura on Thursday as hundreds of supporters of expelled BJP MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal condemned the party’s decision. Led by the Panchamasali community, demonstrators formed a human chain and briefly blocked roads, demanding the BJP high command revoke his expulsion.In a strong show of dissent, 174 office-bearers of the party’s city unit—including the president, vice presidents, and general secretaries—resigned in protest.The protestors accused former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa and BJP state president B.Y. Vijayendra of orchestrating Yatnal’s ouster. Expressing their anger, they burned their photographs and hit them with slippers."Expulsion an Insult to Hindus"Addressing the crowd, Panchamasali leader M.S. Rudragoudar defended Yatnal, stating, "He never spoke against the party but only raised his voice against corruption, dynasty politics, and internal deals within the BJP. His removal is an insult to Hindus across Karnataka. The party will regret this decision."B.S. Patil Nagaral, another leader, alleged that the BJP had succumbed to dynasty politics. "Yatnal has always fought for backward classes, Dalits, and Hindus in North Karnataka. His expulsion has angered not just Lingayats but the entire Hindu community," he said, claiming 23 lakh BJP members had resigned in protest within 24 hours.Mass Resignations Shake BJP City UnitCity BJP president Shankar Huggar confirmed the resignation of 174 office-bearers, saying, "Yatnal, a staunch Hindutva leader and former Union Minister, was expelled for his stand against corruption and dynasty politics. This has deeply hurt our sentiments."The resignations included two general secretaries, six vice presidents, five secretaries, and multiple office-bearers from party wings like Yuva Morcha, Mahila Morcha, and SC/ST Morchas.The large-scale rebellion has posed a significant challenge for the BJP in Karnataka as it faces mounting criticism from within its own ranks.