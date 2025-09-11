Manufacturing Output, Profits To Improve With GST, But Wage Growth May Remain Subdued

BENGALURU: “We (Hindus) are ready to cut your thighs as well as behead you (Muslims),” stated former minister and Bharatiya Janata Party MLC C.T. Ravi addressed a gathering in Maddur town of Mandya on Wednesday and the statement attracted him a suo motu First Information Report (FIR) registered against him at Maddur police station by the police under various section 196 (1) (a) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Addressing the gathering, Ravi, in an oblique reference to Muslims, stated “You are outsiders. We are born here. Don’t challenge us and we (Hindus) know to break thighs as well as behead (Muslims).” The words of C.T. Ravi drew applause from the crowd and cheered his statement.

Continuing his speech, Ravi said “We bow in respect if you treat us (Hindus) as brothers or else we too know how to respond to it appropriately.” “We (Hindus) have the guts to question you (Muslims,” Ravi said at the public gathering in Maddur.

In response to the FIR against him, Ravi told newsmen “I made the statement over provocation referring to stone pelting (by Muslims) at Lord Ganesh idol immersion procession in Maddur, a couple of days back.” He alleged petrol bombs were hurled at the procession and questioned “How long can we (Hindus) tolerate (atrocities)?.”

He made it clear he would retaliate (to any untoward incidents against Hindus) and stated “It is not the first case registered against me. I don’t fear a (fresh) case against me.” Adding, he said, ‘A case was registered against me when I was 14. Why cases are registered against me, it is because I fight truth, people, for Hindus and the nation.”