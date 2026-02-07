Manipal Academy of Higher Education Felicitates Indian Blind Women’s Cricket Team

Manipal: Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE) honoured the Indian Blind Women’s Cricket Team on Saturday for their historic victory at the Women's T20 World Cup.

A key highlight of the event was the release of the Braille-enabled BOBCARD, Bank of Baroda (Credit Card Division), a significant step towards inclusive and accessible banking for people with visual impairment.

Dr HS Ballal, Pro-Chancellor of MAHE, said sport has always been a unifying force in Indian society, with cricket occupying a special place in the nation’s culture. He noted that the success of blind cricket in India was the result of sustained efforts to provide structured training and competitive opportunities, enabling athletes with visual impairment to excel at national and international levels and challenge conventional perceptions of disability.

Speaking on the occasion, Lt Gen (Dr) MD Venkatesh, VSM (Retd), Vice-Chancellor of MAHE, said that the journey of the team powerfully demonstrates that sporting excellence is defined not by limitations, but by ability, opportunity and inclusion.

The felicitation ceremony was organised in collaboration with Samarthanam Trust for the Disabled and the Cricket Association for the Blind in India (CABI)

Vasanti R Pai, Trustee, MAHE Trust, Dr Narayana Sabhahit, Pro Vice Chancellor (Technology & Science), Dr Sharath K Rao, Pro Vice Chancellor (Health Sciences), Dr P Giridhar Kini, Registrar, Dr Anand Venugopal, Chief Operating Officer, along with Heads of Constituent institutes of MAHE, Manipal, facilitated the team.

Mahantesh G. Kivadasannavar, Founder and Managing Trustee of Samarthanam Trust for the Disabled, and Rayan, a nationally and internationally recognised social entrepreneur were present.