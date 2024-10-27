Mangaluru’s Chitrapura Temple Hosts Grand Yagna

Mangaluru: The atmosphere at Chitrapura Shri Durgaparameshwari Temple in Mangaluru was filled with spirituality as hundreds of devotees gathered for the ‘Gayatri Sangama - Koti Gayatri Japayajna’ on Sunday.

This event celebrated the culmination of two months of chanting the Gayatri Mantra, with participants completing over one crore recitations.

The program was organised by the Central Committee of Akhila Karnataka Brahmana Mahasabha Central Committee, along with the Dakshina Kannada District Unit.

Led by Kudupu Narasimha Tantri and Vedamurthy Krishanaraja Tantri, the Yagna involved various rituals that brought together Brahmins from different backgrounds, fostering a sense of community.

Mahesh Kaje, the chairman of the organizing committee, highlighted its purpose of a strong nation, strengthening community ties, and promoting unity.

The two-day event had religious ceremonies, discussions, and performances by local artists on Saturday. On Sunday the main Yajna took place in a large Yagna Kund.

Spiritual leaders, including Shri Vishwaprasanna Teertha Swamiji of Pejawar Mutt, Shri Sachidananda Bharati Swamiji of Edneer Mutt, and Shri Vidyendra Teertha Swamiji of Chitrapura Mutt, were present.