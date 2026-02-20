Stakeholders Cite IT Expansion In Response To Kharge’s Comments

Mangaluru : With over 40 new IT firms and more than 8,000 fresh jobs in the past two years, Coastal Karnataka is rapidly emerging as a key growth centre outside Bengaluru, representatives of the region's entrepreneurs, industry groups, and civic organisations said in a joint statement issued on Thursday.

The statement comes days after IT-BT Minister Priyank Kharge flagged concerns over communal disturbances in Dakshina Kannada shadowing growth and investment by companies.

“Over the past two years, 40+ new IT companies have established operations in Coastal Karnataka, and the region has added 8,000+ new IT jobs. Today the tech ecosystem includes 400+ startups, 250+ technology companies and 25,000+ professionals, reflecting sustained investor trust. In this period, three homegrown tech firms were acquired, with total investment around USD 250 million in the region. Each acquirer has committed further expansion in the region, signalling strong long-term confidence in our local talent and infrastructure,” the statement stated.

“The recent commentary and social media chatter have cast doubt on the safety and harmony of Mangaluru and Coastal Karnataka. As representatives of the region's entrepreneurs, industry groups and civic organisations, we present the facts to the contrary and reaffirm our confidence in the region's progress and inclusive spirit. The stakeholders here have, over the last few years, come together to build a unified front and nurture a fundamentally sound ecosystem, now popularly referred to as the Silicon Beach of India,” the statement added.

They also underscored Mangaluru’s role as a national education hub, hosting leading engineering, medical and arts colleges that attract students from across the country. This, they said, was evidence of long-standing social harmony. Global surveys rank Mangaluru as exceptionally safe, and it was India's only city in the top 50 of Numbeo's Safety Index 2026.

The stakeholders pointed to the successful hosting of TiECon Mangaluru 2026, which drew over 700 delegates from India and abroad. Participants, they said, viewed the city as a credible “Beyond Bengaluru” destination and a potential second engine of growth for Karnataka.

On the investment front, Italian green-tech major MIR Group is set to invest Rs 21,500 crore to establish a sustainable manufacturing unit in the Mangaluru Special Economic Zone. The groundbreaking ceremony is scheduled during a sustainability summit on February 20 and 21, with over 10 Italian companies expected to participate to explore long-term partnerships.

The statement also noted that ambassadors, consul generals and trade commissioners from Spain, France, Denmark, Israel and the United Kingdom had visited the city in the past year to explore collaborations in technology, education and trade, reflecting growing international confidence in the region’s stability and investment climate.

Calling for balanced regional development, the stakeholders said continued investment in infrastructure such as technology parks, data centres and industrial parks would benefit the entire state.

The joint statement was issued by CII-Mangaluru chairman Natraj Hegde, Silicon Beach Programme convener Rohith Bhat, CKTDC secretary Gaurav Hegde, CREDAI Mangaluru president Vinod A R Pinto, TiE Mangaluru vice-president Shyamprasad Hebbar and Young Indians Mangaluru chapter chair Sharan Shetty.