Mangaluru Robbery Case: Cops Shoot ‘Chaddi Gang’ Members

Mangaluru: Police Inspector of Urwa station shot at the leg of two members of the notorious 'Chaddi Gang' after they assaulted officers and attempted to flee on Wednesday morning.

On Tuesday Mangaluru City Police had arrested a gang of four robbers- Raju Singwania, Mayur, Bali, and Vikki, all from Madhya Pradesh- just hours after they allegedly robbed the house of an elderly couple in the city, making off with gold, and diamonds worth Rs 12 lakh, and other valuables.

The police had started an investigation from various angles.

On Wednesday morning the Urwa Police team, led by Inspector Bharati, took the suspects to the location where they had disposed of the rod used to assault the elderly couple.

Mangaluru City Police Commissioner Anupam Agarwal told reporters that the accused Raju and Bali attacked Assistant Sub-Inspector Vinay and Constable Sharath in an attempt to escape. In response, Inspector Bharati fired two warning shots before shooting Raju and Bali in the leg to subdue them.

The injured officers were taken to a private hospital, while the wounded suspects were admitted to Government Wenlock Hospital. All are reported to be out of danger.

Commissioner Agarwal noted that the arrested individuals were allegedly involved in two cases within the city including the robbery at the house of the elderly couple.

The gang, which had arrived in Mangaluru three days ago, was apprehended on their return journey to Bengaluru, from where they intended to head back to their village.

As part of the investigation, police have decided to analyze the suspects' fingerprints and check with the database.