Mangaluru Police Raid Beauty Parlour Over Illegal Activities

Mangaluru: The Mangaluru City Police raided a beauty parlour in Bejai following credible information about alleged illegal activities being conducted on the premises.

The establishment is owned by a resident of Brahmagiri in Udupi. Following the raid, police registered a case at Urwa Police Station under Sections 3(1), 4, 5, and 6 of the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act. An investigation is underway.

In the aftermath of the raid, a report was submitted to the Mangaluru City Corporation, recommending cancellation of the saloon’s trade licence. Acting on the recommendation, the Corporation has revoked the business licence.

Police have warned that strict action will continue to be taken against establishments found to be involved in unlawful activities.