Mangaluru Police Launch Manhunt After Late-Night Stabbing Incident

Mangaluru: A late-night stabbing incident was reported near Deepak Bar in Surathkal, about 20 km from Mangaluru, around 11 pm on Thursday.

According to police, four men — identified as Mukshid, Nizam, and two others — had gone to the bar for drinks. A group of four unidentified persons who were also at the bar allegedly started an argument with them. The quarrel continued outside the bar, where one of the accused reportedly took a knife — suspected to be the type used for cutting flex banners — and stabbed Nizam in the stomach. Mukshid sustained an injury to his hand.

The accused are said to be Gururaj, a known rowdy-sheeter from Surathkal and associated with Bajrang Dal, along with his associate Alex Santosh, Sushanth, and Nithin.

Teams were immediately formed and raided the accused’s hideout on Thursday night, but they managed to escape. Search operations are continuing and arrests will be made soon.

Victim is out of danger as the injury was not deep. Case under section 307 is registered in Suratkal PS against 4 unknown accused.

“I visited the hospital in the morning. Case is registered and investigation underway. Teams have been formed,” City Police Commissioner Sudhir Kumar Reddy told reporters.



