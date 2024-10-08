Mangaluru Police Arrest Nigerian National, Seize 6.31 kg MDMA

MANGALURU: Continuing its efforts in making Mangaluru a "Drug-Free City," the Central Crime Branch (CCB) of Mangaluru Police has arrested a Nigerian national involved in the sale of MDMA and seized 6.310 kg of the drug, valued at Rs 6 crore.

Police Commissioner Anupam Agarwal said that on Sept 29 the Mangaluru East Police received information about drugs being sold at a lodge near Pumpwell. The police officials who raided arrested Haideralias Haider Ali (51) a resident of Chembugudde in Mangaluru for possession of 15 gram of MDMA. The case was registered at Mangaluru East Police station.

The CCB team which took up the case and continued investigation found that a Nigerian national, presently residing in Bengaluru, was supplying the drugs. Acting immediately, the CCB team raided a tender house in Dommasandra in Bengaluru and arrested the suspect identified as Peter Ikedi Belonwu (38), a Nigerian national.

The police seized a total of 6.310 kg of MDMA, 3 mobile phones, a digital weighing scale, 35 ATM/debit cards, 17 inactive SIM cards, and 10 bank account passbooks from various banks. The total value of the seized assets is estimated at Rs 6,00,63,500.

According to the police the accused, Peter Ikedi Belonwu, was previously involved in drug sales in Bengaluru and had a case registered against him at Vidyaranyapura Police Station in 2023. He had been supplying drugs to various parts of Bengaluru, Karnataka, and Kerala. Several individuals are suspected to be involved in this drug racket, and further investigations are underway.