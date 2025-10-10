Mangaluru Police Arrest Man For Posting In Support Of PFI

MANGALURU: Mangaluru police have arrested a 55-year-old man from Dakshina Kannada district for allegedly promoting the banned Popular Front of India (PFI) on social media.

The accused, Syed Ibrahim Thangal, a resident of Ramakunja village in Uppinangady, had reportedly posted messages on a WhatsApp group supporting the PFI, which was declared an unlawful organisation by the Centre on September 28, 2022.

Based on a complaint filed by the police sub-inspector, Mangaluru North Police registered a case under Sections 10(a)(i), 13 and 18 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

The accused was picked up near Urwa Stores in Mangaluru on October 9, and his mobile phone was seized for investigation. He was produced before the 49th Additional City Civil and Sessions Court and Special NIA Court, Bengaluru on October 10 and remanded to judicial custody till October 24.