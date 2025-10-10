 Top
Home » Southern States » Karnataka

Mangaluru Police Arrest Man For Posting In Support Of PFI

Karnataka
DC Correspondent
10 Oct 2025 9:51 PM IST

The accused was picked up near Urwa Stores in Mangaluru on October 9, and his mobile phone was seized for investigation: Reports

Mangaluru Police Arrest Man For Posting In Support Of PFI
x
Representational Image — DC File

MANGALURU: Mangaluru police have arrested a 55-year-old man from Dakshina Kannada district for allegedly promoting the banned Popular Front of India (PFI) on social media.

The accused, Syed Ibrahim Thangal, a resident of Ramakunja village in Uppinangady, had reportedly posted messages on a WhatsApp group supporting the PFI, which was declared an unlawful organisation by the Centre on September 28, 2022.

Based on a complaint filed by the police sub-inspector, Mangaluru North Police registered a case under Sections 10(a)(i), 13 and 18 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

The accused was picked up near Urwa Stores in Mangaluru on October 9, and his mobile phone was seized for investigation. He was produced before the 49th Additional City Civil and Sessions Court and Special NIA Court, Bengaluru on October 10 and remanded to judicial custody till October 24.


( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
mangaluru police dakshina kannada district Popular Front of India (PFI) Banned organisation social media 
India Southern States Karnataka Mangaluru 
DC Correspondent
About the AuthorDC Correspondent

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X