Mangaluru Police Arrest Man for OLX Car Sale Scam

Mangaluru: The Mangaluru City CEN (Cyber, Economic and Narcotics) Crime Police Station has arrested a 29-year-old man from Uttara Kannada for allegedly cheating people under the guise of selling cars on the OLX app.

The accused, Ravichandra Manjunath Revankar, a resident of Banavasi, was arrested in Hosapete and brought to Mangaluru for questioning. According to police, he took Rs 2.5 lakh from a complainant claiming to sell a car on OLX but failed to deliver the vehicle. A case had been registered on June 28 at the Mangaluru City CEN station under relevant sections of the IT Act and Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Investigations revealed that the accused operated a well-organized scam using 21 bank accounts and eight SIM cards. Over 80 cyber crime complaints have been linked to phone numbers used by him.

Police said Ravichandra has been running the scam for the past three years, repeatedly posting fake advertisements on OLX, collecting advance payments, and vanishing without delivering any vehicles. He frequently changed SIM cards and disposed of phones to stay off the radar.

He was produced before court on Saturday. CEN Police have initiated further investigation to trace other victims and explore possible links to a wider cyber fraud network.