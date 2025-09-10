Mangaluru: NHAI Officials, Lorry Driver Booked after Woman Killed in Accident on NH-66

Mangaluru: Police have registered a case against National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) officials and a lorry driver after a 44-year-old woman was killed in a road accident at Kuloor on Tuesday.

The victim, Madhavi, a resident of Kulai in Surathkal, was riding her scooter from Kulai towards Kuntikana around 8.30 am when she hit a large pothole at Kuloor on National Highway-66 and fell on the roadside. A lorry coming from the Udupi side, driven by Mohammed Farooq, then ran over her. Police said the vehicle was being driven at high speed and in a negligent manner. Madhavi died on the spot due to grievous injuries.

City Police Commissioner Sudheer Kumar Reddy said that a case has been registered at Mangaluru North Traffic Police Station against both the National Highways Authority officials—for their negligence in failing to properly maintain the highway and repair potholes, thereby causing the accident—and the lorry driver, for negligent driving.

The case has been booked under Section 281 and 106(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Section 198(A) of the Indian Motor Vehicles Act, and investigation is underway.

Last week, in connection with a road accident in Udupi that resulted in the death of a person, Udupi district police had booked officials of the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) on NH-66, along with the contractor responsible for the ongoing flyover work at the junction and a truck driver.