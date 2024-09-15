Mangaluru: Man Dies After Russell's Viper Bite in Bajpe

Mangaluru: In a tragic incident, a 55-year-old man died after being bitten by venomous Russell’s viper in Karnataka. He had mistakenly believed that the snake was non-venomous and tried to catch it with his hands.

The deceased was identified as Ramchandra Poojari of Bajpe district.



The snake bit his hand but Ramachandra did not take the bite seriously as he believed it to be harmless. Thus, he went home instead of going to the hospital, according to family members.



In the evening, Ramchandra felt dizzy and his health condition started deteriorating. His family members rushed him to the hospital immediately.

However, he failed to respond to treatment and succumbed to his injuries on Friday.

