Mangaluru: Man Arrested for MDMA Trafficking

Mangaluru: The Mangaluru CCB police have arrested a man for allegedly transporting and selling MDMA, a banned narcotic substance, in the city.

According to the police, the accused had been transporting the drug from Bengaluru via parcel service and selling it to students and the public using an auto-rickshaw.

Acting on a tip-off, the police conducted a raid on March 4 and arrested Mohammed Abdul Jaleel (32), a resident of Kasaba Bengre, Mangaluru.

During the operation, officials seized 75 grams of MDMA worth Rs 3.75 lakh, a mobile phone, and a Bajaj auto-rickshaw. A case has been registered at the Mangaluru North Police Station.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the accused was involved in smuggling MDMA from Bengaluru through bus parcel services and distributing it in Mangaluru for illegal financial gains. He was allegedly targeting students and the local population. Police officials suspect that several others are part of this trafficking network. Efforts are ongoing to identify and arrest additional suspects.

According to police, the accused was engaged in the drug trade to support a lavish lifestyle. The operation was carried out under the guidance of ACP Manoj Kumar Nayak and led by Inspector Rafiq K M, along with PSI Sudeep M V, ASI Ram Poojary, and CCB personnel.