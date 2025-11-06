Mangaluru: KCOCA Invoked Against Three

Mangaluru: The Mangaluru City Police have invoked Karnataka Control of Organised Crimes Act (KCOCA) against three individuals — Prashant alias Pachu, Ganesh, and Ashwith — in connection with an extortion case registered at Bajpe Police Station. The trio was allegedly involved in extorting money from a shopkeeper.

According to City Police Commissioner Sudhir Kumar Reddy, Prashant alias Pachu has a long criminal record with 14 cases registered against him, including one for murder and four for attempt to murder, which are at various stages of investigation and trial. Some of these cases have ended in acquittal.

Ganesh, another accused, faces four criminal cases, including two for attempt to murder, while three of his previous cases have resulted in acquittals.

Meanwhile Ashwith, who had one earlier case that ended in acquittal, was reportedly part of the present offence along with Prashant and Ganesh, leading to his inclusion as a member of their gang under KCOCA provisions.