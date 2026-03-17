Mangaluru: Inspector Placed Under Suspension Following ACP Report

MANGALURU: Moodabidri Police Inspector Sandesh PG has been placed under suspension following findings in an inquiry report submitted by the Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), which pointed to instances of inappropriate behaviour captured in audio and video evidence.

According to the report, a woman had filed a complaint and also made statements to the media. The inquiry found that there are ongoing family disputes between her and her sister, with multiple cases registered against both parties, including cases involving the inspector based on their complaints. Except for one case still under investigation, the remaining cases are currently stayed by the High Court to be decided in the courts.

Another woman who made allegations in the media has a background involving four cases against her husband (one acquitted).

The report stated that in one of those cases, she and her husband are accused of using the funds collected for kidney treatment of some poor person. After collecting evidence, a case was charge sheeted against her and her husband. No evidence of any harassment against her.

The place where she said the inspector has misbehaved with her as well as asked for a bribe is under CCTV and there are 2 media persons and a lawyer when they spoke and they denied any such demand for money or harassment.

The report noted that the ladies who gave statements in the media are different from those who are found in the video and audio. But the video and an audio depict the inspector indulging in questionable behaviour as well as speaking to a lady on the phone very inappropriately.

While both the ladies have refused to give any complaint, they were informed that they can give their statements later too.

But as the audio and video show that the Inspector indulged in misbehaviour with ladies, he has been placed under suspension. Detailed enquiry will follow.