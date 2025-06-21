Mangaluru Hosts Unique 'Jala yoga' Event In Swimming Pool

Mangaluru: As the 11th International Yoga Day is being celebrated with much fanfare everywhere on Saturday, the coastal city of Mangaluru celebrated the occasion with a distinctive aquatic twist - through Jala yoga, or water yoga.

Held at the Mangaluru City Corporation Swimming Pool, the event saw around 40 members of an amateur swimmers' group perform yoga postures such as Padmasana and Shavasana while floating in 16-feet-deep water.

The organisers of the event highlighted how water yoga 'a blend of traditional yoga postures, breathing techniques, and meditation practiced in water' can enhance both physical fitness and mental relaxation.

Adding a creative note to the celebrations, retired Dean of the Mangalore University of Fisheries, S M Shivaprakash, wrote a postcard to Prime Minister Narendra Modi while swimming.

"Dear Modiji, Happy International Yoga Day. I am writing this postcard while swimming in the pool. Fit India -- Shivaprakash, Mangaluru," read the handwritten note that drew attention at the event.

Speaking to reporters, Shivaprakash said, "Prime Minister Modi has taken yoga to the global stage. Yoga is about harmony between the body, mind, and soul. I swim daily, and today I wanted to honour Yoga Day in my own way."

The event was organised by the amateur swimmers' group in collaboration with the city's public swimming pool, under the theme of this year's Yoga Day: One Earth, One Health.

One of the participants, Chandrahass Shetty, said it was the first time such an aquatic yoga demonstration had been attempted in the city.

Participants reported feeling lighter and more flexible while performing asanas in water, attributing it to reduced pressure on the muscles. They also noted that the buoyancy made it easier to maintain poses for longer durations.

The event, blending physical discipline with creativity and environmental awareness, offered a fresh perspective on yoga and its adaptability. Organisers said the event is aimed at promoting a healthy lifestyle and demonstrating India's evolving innovations in wellness practices.