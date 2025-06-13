Mangaluru: Home Minister Dr G Parameshwara on Wednesday launched a Special Action Force (SAF)

Mangaluru: In a significant move to curb communal disharmony in the region, Karnataka Home Minister Dr G Parameshwara on Wednesday launched a Special Action Force (SAF) in Mangaluru— describing it as the first such dedicated force in India aimed specifically at tackling communal disturbances.

Addressing the gathering during the launch, Dr. Parameshwara said the initiative was born out of concern for the communal tensions in Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, and Shivamogga districts.

Recalling his visit to Mangaluru six months ago after a murder incident, Parameshwara said the region, despite its rich cultural and intellectual legacy, was gripped by fear and communal tension. Highlighting Dakshina Kannada’s contribution to education and global talent, he expressed concern over the growing hate atmosphere. He noted that while the Anti-Communal Task Force had earlier been formed to manage unrest, the recent spate of murders and hate speech necessitated a more robust response, leading to the formation of the Special Action Force on the lines of the ANF.

“This is the first time in India that a state has formed a dedicated force to tackle communal hate and preserve peace. This will cover Dakshina Kannada, Udupi and Shivamogga districts,” he said. The new unit will be empowered to collect intelligence, track those spreading hate through speech or social media, and take action to prevent communal clashes.

“Their only mandate is to maintain peace. They are not an investigative unit, but a striking and preventive force. They have the authority to arrest and book those disturbing communal harmony,” the Minister said.

Dr. Parameshwara said the unit may be expanded to other parts of the state if needed, though the government hopes the force will not be required for long in the region.

“We have tried using dialogue and appeals, but when people turn a deaf ear, force becomes necessary. The Chief Minister has supported this initiative fully,” he stated.

Appealing to the public, Dr. Parameshwara said, “This force has no role if people maintain peace on their own. Let us not give them work. If you promote harmony, they will remain idle. But if the hate continues, they will have to act.”

He also recalled that in 2023, during the preparation of the Congress manifesto, several people in the region had said they were forced to send their children to study in Bengaluru or other cities due to fear and unrest. “This force is our answer to that concern,” he said.

The Minister also referred to the 2013 Congress padayatra titled ‘Congress Nadige – Samarasyada Kadege’ (Congress March Towards Harmony), saying that the SAF was a continuation of that mission to restore peace.

Speaking to reporters, Parameshwara said the newly constituted Special Action Force in Karnataka is aimed solely at restoring communal harmony in Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, and Shivamogga districts.

“For the first time in India, a Special Action Force has been created with the sole intention of bringing communal harmony in these three districts,” he said. “We have seen several communal clashes and also murders in the region. The government thought to constitute some force to bring change and harmony,” he said.

He added that the force has been given powers to gather intelligence, identify those creating communal disharmony, and take action. “They are empowered to arrest and book cases against such individuals,” he noted.

The Special Action Force (SAF) will be headquartered in Mangaluru, with 78 personnel each deployed in Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, and Shivamogga districts. Formed by reallocating personnel from the Anti-Naxal Force, the SAF will be led by a DIG-level officer, currently Mangaluru City Police Commissioner Sudheer Kumar Reddy.

The headquarters will include 15 officers, and each district unit will be headed by a Police Inspector.