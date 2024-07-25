Top
Surprise Police Raid at Mangalore Prison: Mobile Phones, Drugs Seized

DC Correspondent
25 July 2024 5:35 AM GMT
Surprise Police Raid at Mangalore Prison: Mobile Phones, Drugs Seized
Seized mobile phones and electronic devices (DC Photo)

Mangaluru: In an early morning raid, the Mangaluru City Police conducted a surprise operation in the district prison barracks, seizing mobile phones, electronic devices, and drugs.

City Police Commissioner Anupam Agarwal stated that the operation commenced at 4 am involving a coordinated effort by 2 Deputy Commissioners of Police (DCPs), 3 Assistant Commissioners of Police (ACPs), 15 Police Inspectors (PIs), and about 150 personnel.
Multiple teams were discreetly formed to cover all blocks of the jail simultaneously, ensuring the raid's secrecy and effectiveness.
The police confiscated 25 mobile phones, a Bluetooth device, 5 earphones, a pen drive, 5 chargers, a pair of scissors, 3 cables, and several packets of Ganja and other drugs.
Officials are investigating how these prohibited items were smuggled into the jail.



