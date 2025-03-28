Mangaluru: Cops crackdown on illegal cattle transport

Mangaluru: In a crackdown on illegal cattle transport, police intercepted a white mini goods vehicle carrying 15-20 cattle in a cruel manner near Suralpady Mosque, in the outskirts of the city, in the early hours of Thursday. The driver and two others abandoned the vehicle and fled the scene.

Upon inspection, police found that the number plates had been removed, and around 15-20 cattle were tied cruelly, indicating they were being illegally transported for slaughter.

"The police secured the vehicle and transported it to the station. Veterinary officials were called to examine the animals, and two were found to have succumbed to injuries. The surviving cattle received necessary medical care," City Police Commissioner Anupam Agarwal said in a press statement.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the vehicle's original registration number was KA 19 AF 1399. The suspected individuals involved in the transport have been identified as Tauseef Peradi and Harine Peradi, while a third person remains unidentified.

Meanwhile, during the investigation, reports emerged that the Tata Yodha vehicle used for transporting cattle was allegedly followed by an Innova (KA 51 N 7118) between Yedapadavu and Surulpadi. According to Chandan, the driver of the Innova, the Tata Yodha driver allegedly threatened him with a firearm.

However, police inspection at the scene did not uncover any evidence of firearm use, nor did the examination of the Innova reveal any gunfire marks. CCTV footage from the area also showed no visible firearm being used. However, signs of physical contact between the two vehicles were observed.

A case has been registered at Bajpe Police Station.

According to sources, in light of recent incidents of illegal cattle transport, Bajrang Dal activists had tipped off the police, leading to the interception.