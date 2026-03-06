Mangaluru City Police Arrest Six For Alleged Drug Peddling

Mangaluru : Mangaluru City Police have arrested six people in two separate cases for allegedly selling banned narcotic substances to youths in the city, City Police Commissioner Sudheer Kumar Reddy said.

Four accused were arrested by the Mangaluru South police after a raid conducted on March 4 at an apartment on Badriya Road in the City. The accused had allegedly taken a room there and were selling narcotics, including MDMA and hydro weed ganja, to college students and women.

The arrested in the case have been identified as Mohammed Sayyad Afridi (26) from Koteshwara in Udupi district, Maqsood Saag (23) of Balmata, Ahmed Ali Arshaan (22) from Koteshwara currently residing in Pandeshwar, and Felix P Joseph (20) from Kottayam in Kerala.

Police seized 53.87 grams of MDMA, 103.20 grams of hydro weed ganja and an MG Hector car used for transporting the drugs.

In another case, the Mangaluru North police arrested two persons near Green Park Ground in the Bunder area while they were allegedly selling narcotics to college students and women. The arrested have been identified as Edal Roch (33) of Kankanady and Aaron Vishal Lasrado (18) of Mallikatte in Kadri.

From them, police seized 60 grams of hydro weed ganja, 1.155 kg of ganja and a Maruti Swift car.

During investigation, it was revealed that Sandeep Shetty, a resident of Mumbai, was working as a manager at a hotel in Dubai. He had allegedly transported Hydro Weed ganja to Bengaluru by flight.

From Bengaluru Airport, he had allegedly assigned Edal Roch to handle the transportation of the narcotics. Edal Roch is said to have arranged to transport the Hydro Weed ganja from the airport to locations specified by Sandeep Shetty.

Further investigation revealed that Edal Roch and Aaron Vishal Lasrado, through Maqsood Saag, supplied narcotic substances to Mohammed Sayyad Afridi and Ahmed Ali Arshaan in Bengaluru.

Mohammed Sayyad Afridi and Ahmed Ali Arshaan then brought ganja, hydro weed, and MDMA from Bengaluru to Mangaluru in an MG Hector vehicle.