Mangaluru CEN Police Bust CyberFraud Racket

Mangaluru: Mangaluru City CEN Crime Police have cracked a major cyber fraud racket with the arrest of two men who allegedly used more than 300 bank accounts and over 250 SIM cards for online scams. The arrests were made while investigating a case filed under Sections 66(C) and 66(D) of the IT Act and Section 420 of the IPC, where an unidentified fraudster cheated a complainant of Rs 7,27,000 by impersonating a Customs official and demanding money in multiple instalments.

City Police Commissioner Sudheer Kumar Reddy, in a press statement, said that acting on the trail of bank transactions, police tracked down the first accused, Damenjoy Reang (27) of Dhalai in Tripura state and arrested him in Bengaluru on November 13. He was produced before the court and remanded to judicial custody.

Continuing the probe, police zeroed in on the second key accused, Hmngte Reail kom alias Mangte Amosh (33) of Kangpokpi district in Manipur state. He was arrested in Bengaluru on November 15 and produced before the court on November 16, which also sent him to judicial custody.

Investigators found that Hmngte Reail kom had used more than 300 bank accounts and over 250 SIM cards for cyber fraud. From the accused, police have seized eight mobile phones, 20 debit cards of various banks, 18 passbooks of different banks, 11 cheque books of various banks and seven SIM cards.