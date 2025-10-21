Mangaluru: Burglars Arrested Within 20 Hours Of Theft

MANGALURU: The Urwa Police arrested two house burglars within 20 hours of FIR related to a theft at an apartment complex in Hat Hill in the City.

According to police, on the night of October 19–20, burglars broke into three flats at an apartment in Hat Hill and made away with gold ornaments worth around Rs 20 lakh, Rs 5,000 in cash, 3,000 Dirhams (worth about Rs 70,000), and a mobile phone. The theft came to light after resident Riyaz Rasheed lodged a complaint at the Urwa Police Station on the morning of October 20. A case was registered under Sections 331(4) and 305(A) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS)-2023.

Upon receiving the complaint, senior officers, including the jurisdictional Inspector, personnel from the Fingerprint Bureau, and a dog squad, visited the crime scene and began an intensive investigation. Acting on technical and human intelligence, the police tracked down the suspects to Bengaluru and arrested them in the early hours of October 21 with assistance from the Bengaluru City Police.

The arrested accused have been identified as Abhijit Das (24), son of Ravindra Das and Deba Das (21). Both are from Cachar District of Assam.

Police said Abhijit Das has several previous house theft cases registered against him in Bengaluru and Assam. From the duo, the police recovered all the stolen gold ornaments, Rs 5,000 in cash, 3,000 Dirhams, and the stolen mobile phone.

Both accused were produced before court and have been remanded to police custody for further investigation. Officials are probing their involvement in other theft cases in Karnataka and beyond.

The operation was carried out under the supervision of the DCP (Crime), with the coordinated efforts of the Central Sub-Division ACP, the Urwa Police Inspector, and his team.

According to police there were inmates in the house. in spite of that the accused entered and stole.