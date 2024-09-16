Mangaluru: Security has been tightened in Katipalla in Mangaluru, and BC Road in Bantwal Taluk in Dakshina Kannada district following heightened tensions in both areas.





On Sunday night, stones were hurled at the Badriya Juma Masjid in Katipalla 3rd Block, about 15 km from Mangaluru. Unidentified individuals on a motorbike reportedly pelted stones at the mosque around 11 pm. Police who arrived at the scene reviewed CCTV footage from the mosque and nearby locations. While sources said that five people have been taken into custody, officials are yet to confirm their arrests.

Meanwhile, tension flared in BC Road, about 20 km from Mangaluru on the Bengaluru-Mangaluru Highway, on Monday morning. The problem began following the circulation of a voice message allegedly sent by former president of Bantwal Municipal Council Mohammed Sharif and Hasainar, challenging VHP Karnataka Dakshina Pranth Joint Secretary Sharan Pumpwell to visit Bantwal during the Eid procession.



The message is believed to be a response to comments made by Sharan Pumpwell at a recent condemnation meeting regarding the Nagamangala incident.

After the voice message surfaced on social media, Hindu organizations accepted the challenge and organized a 'BC Road Chalo' event, led by Sharan Pumpwell on Monday morning.





Addressing the activists, Sharan Pumpwell said, "During a protest, I had questioned what would happen if the Hindu community stopped Muslim event on the streets, similar to how our Ganesh Chaturthi procession was disrupted (in Nagamangala). Was that question wrong?" Today, they have challenged us to come to BC Road if we have the strength, and they vow their procession will continue. They have asked us to stop it if we can. This is not a personal challenge to me but a challenge to all Hindu organizations. This is the reason we have gathered here," he said.

The police had increased security in the area early Monday morning, deploying additional forces from the Karnataka State Reserve Police (KSRP) and District Armed Reserve. Superintendent of Police Yatheesh N led the police team, supported by Revenue Department officials.





Hindu activists began assembling near the Sri Rakteshwari Devi Temple in BC Road in the early hours of the morning. Protesters, led by Sharan Pumpwell, Puneeth Attavar, Prasad Kumar Rai, and Bhaskar Dharmasthala, chanted slogans and attempted to breach police barricades. The police blocked their advance to prevent any possible disruption to the Eid celebrations in Bantwal.

The protest had nearly dispersed when tensions escalated again after the protesters observed Muslim youths holding flags and riding motorcycles in what they felt appeared to be a rally on the main road. Hindu leaders confronted the police, questioning why they were denied permission for a similar demonstration while the rally was allowed to proceed.



Police officials, however, managed to bring the situation under control.

Meanwhile, police said that based on a complaint FIR has been filed against former Bantwal Municipal Council president Mohammed Sharif and Hasainar for allegedly circulating the provocative voice message.

