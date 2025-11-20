 Top
Home » Southern States » Karnataka

Man Held for Selling MDMA in Mangaluru

Karnataka
20 Nov 2025 6:00 PM IST

Police said Mustafa had earlier been convicted in a POCSO case registered at the same station and was sentenced for three-year imprisonment

Man Held for Selling MDMA in Mangaluru
x
A 36-year-old man who was allegedly selling MDMA from a rented room in Kemminje village in Mangaluru has been arrested. (Representational Image)

Mangaluru: A 36-year-old man who was allegedly selling MDMA from a rented room in Kemminje village has been arrested, police said on Thursday.

On Nov 15 Puttur Town Police received credible information that Mohammed Mustafa, a resident of Kabaka, was engaged in the illegal sale of the synthetic drug near the Mukrampady Kammadhi timber mill. Acting on the tipoff, a team led by PSI Janardhan KM raided the spot and found the accused in possession of 14 grams of MDMA, which he had allegedly kept with him for sale.
Following the seizure, a case has been registered at Puttur Town Police Station under NDPS Act Sections 8(C) and 22(b). Police said Mustafa had earlier been convicted in a POCSO case registered at the same station and was sentenced for three-year imprisonment. Two NDPS-related cases for drug peddling were also filed in 2024 against him at Puttur Town Police station.


( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
drugs case MDMA NDPS Act 
India Southern States Karnataka 
DC Correspondent
About the AuthorDC Correspondent

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X