Man Held for Selling MDMA in Mangaluru

Mangaluru: A 36-year-old man who was allegedly selling MDMA from a rented room in Kemminje village has been arrested, police said on Thursday.

On Nov 15 Puttur Town Police received credible information that Mohammed Mustafa, a resident of Kabaka, was engaged in the illegal sale of the synthetic drug near the Mukrampady Kammadhi timber mill. Acting on the tipoff, a team led by PSI Janardhan KM raided the spot and found the accused in possession of 14 grams of MDMA, which he had allegedly kept with him for sale.

Following the seizure, a case has been registered at Puttur Town Police Station under NDPS Act Sections 8(C) and 22(b). Police said Mustafa had earlier been convicted in a POCSO case registered at the same station and was sentenced for three-year imprisonment. Two NDPS-related cases for drug peddling were also filed in 2024 against him at Puttur Town Police station.