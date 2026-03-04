 Top
Man Held For Instagram Post Threatening Blast Near Religious Site In Ullal

4 March 2026 12:43 AM IST

A police team traced and arrested the accused on Tuesday. He has been identified as Shankar Masthappa Moger (35), of Bhatkal in Uttara Kannada district.— Internet

Mangaluru: A 35-year-old man was arrested by the Police officials for posting an inflammatory comment on Instagram, threatening a bomb blast near a religious place in Ullal.

According to police, the accused had posted a comment reading, “Support madi bro, Ullal masjid hathira bomb blast madthini” (Support me bro, I will carry out a bomb blast near Ullal mosque), which triggered concern as it appeared to incite fear, violence, and religious hatred.

Based on the complaint, a case was registered on March 2 at the Ullal Police Station under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, for promoting enmity between religious groups and provoking public disorder.

A police team traced and arrested the accused on Tuesday. He has been identified as Shankar Masthappa Moger (35), of Bhatkal in Uttara Kannada district.

Police also seized the mobile phone used to post the threatening message on social media.

