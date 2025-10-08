Man Goes Missing in 2012, Found After 13 Years

Udupi: In a heartwarming turn of events, a man who went missing from Mundkur village as a 16-year-old student in 2012 has been found safe after 13 years. A Special Investigation Team of the Udupi police traced Ananthakrishna Prabhu, now 29, to Bengaluru, where he is living and working as an interior designer.

Back in December 2012, young Ananthakrishna Prabhu, son of Prabhakar Prabhu of Mundkur, left home saying he was going to the nearby temple — but never returned. A student of Vidyavardhaka Pre-University College, he had mysteriously vanished, leaving his family shattered and police puzzled. A missing complaint was registered at Karkala Rural Police Station.

The family had left no stone unturned in their search. They looked for him in the village and nearby areas, filed a police complaint, and even sought help from astrologers and guidance from Gods and Daivas.

Years passed with no trace of him, until a Special Team of Udupi district took up the case recently. After tracking multiple leads, the team confirmed that Ananthakrishna, now 29, was living in Bengaluru.

The breakthrough came through the efforts of DySP Udupi Sub-Division Prabhu D.T., PSI Brahmavar Sudarshan Dodamani, PSI Udupi Town Eeranna Shiragumpi, and police personnel Imran, Chetan, Santosh Devadiga, and Mallayya Hiremath.

According to Udupi Superintendent of Police Hariram Shankar, Ananthakrishna had left home out of fear after making a mistake during his school exams and not wanting his family to find out. “He spent two years working in a factory in Sakleshpur, where his employer helped him continue his studies. He later moved to Bengaluru and is now working as an interior designer,” the SP said.

“All missing children cases are kept open, transferred to the Anti Human Trafficking Unit (AHTU) in CID after 1 year. Ananthakrishna was however searched by a special team (of Udupi) formed specifically to trace missing children in last 15 years who were untraced. PSI Eeranna and PSI Sudarshan, along with six staff members, have been working on this as a special drive for the past one and a half months,” the SP added.

For Ananthakrishna’s family, who run a small shop in Mundkur and are involved in the local temple administration, the news brought tears of joy and relief. After years of prayers, the boy has finally been found.

“The day he left home we searched various places in our village and nearby and also in Mangaluru. But we could not find him. We had also asked astrologers and made repeated prayers for his safe return. By the grace of God and with the support of the police department he is back now,” Prabhakar Prabhu said.