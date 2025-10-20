 Top
Home » Southern States » Karnataka

Man Dies by Suicide After Jumping From Third Floor of Mall in Bengaluru

Karnataka
20 Oct 2025 4:19 PM IST

According to family members, Sagar had psychological issues and was undergoing treatement

Man Dies by Suicide After Jumping From Third Floor of Mall in Bengaluru
x
Citing preliminary investigation, a senior police officer said that the man jumped from third floor of G T mall.

Bengaluru: A 34-year-old man allegedly died by sucide by jumping from the third floor of a mall here on Monday morning, police said.

The deceased identified as Sagar, was an engineering dropout, they said.

Police has ruled out any foul play in the incident.

Citing preliminary investigation, a senior police officer said that the man jumped from third floor of G T mall.

According to family members, Sagar had psychological issues and was undergoing treatement.

He was unmarried and unemployed, police added.


( Source : PTI )
Bengaluru mall suicide incident 34-year-old man's tragic death Sagar engineering dropout case police investigation in Bengaluru psychological issues and treatment 
India Southern States Karnataka Bengaluru 
PTI
About the AuthorPTI

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X