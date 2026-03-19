Man Arrested Under POCSO Act

Mangaluru: Konaje police have arrested a 33-year-old man in connection with the alleged sexual harassment of a nine-year-old boy, police said on Wednesday.

According to officials, the accused allegedly approached the child on the pretext of offering money and snacks and later engaged in inappropriate conduct. During the course of the investigation, it was also found that the accused had exposed the minor to obscene content and attempted to influence his behaviour.

Based on a complaint, a case has been registered under Section 4, 6 and 12 of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, along with section 75 (sexual harassment) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). The accused was taken into custody and subsequently produced before a court.

Police identified the accused as Ashish Poojari (33), a resident of Madyar near Kotekar, who was employed with a private logistics firm.