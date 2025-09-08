Man Arrested for Making Threatening Call to Mangaluru Airport

Mangaluru: A man from Tamil Nadu has been arrested for allegedly making a threat call to Mangaluru International Airport on the night of August 29.



The accused, identified as Sasikumar (38) of Vellore district, had called the airport around midnight claiming the terminal building must be evacuated or it would be destroyed.

Following a complaint by the Duty Terminal Manager, Bajpe police registered a case under Sections 351(2), 351(3) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Section 3(1)(d) of the Suppression of Unlawful Acts Against the Safety of Civil Aviation Act, 1982.

City Police Commissioner Sudheer Kumar Reddy told reporters that the investigation revealed that Sasikumar had sourced contact numbers of airports across the country through social media and made similar threat calls. He was taken into custody in Vellore, brought to Mangaluru, and produced before the court. He has been remanded in judicial custody.