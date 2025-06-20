Man Allegedly Kills Wife, Dies By Suicide After Domestic Row In Bantwal

Mangaluru: A domestic quarrel turned tragic in Navoor village near Bantwal, about 30 km from Mangaluru, where a 52-year-old man allegedly murdered his pregnant wife before taking his own life late on Wednesday night.

Police said the incident took place between 11 pm on June 18 and 8 am on June 19 at Badagundi in the Bantwal Rural Police Station limits. The accused, Timmappa Rama Moolya, reportedly got into a heated argument with his wife Jayanti (45). The quarrel escalated, and Timmappa allegedly assaulted and strangled her to death.

He later died by suicide, hanging himself near the kitchen of the house.

Neighbors, who did not see the couple outside on Thursday morning, grew suspicious and went to check on them. They found the front door open and, upon entering, discovered both Timmappa and Jayanti dead. Police were immediately alerted and arrived at the spot soon after.

Jayanti was pregnant after 16 years of marriage, and her baby shower had been scheduled for July 2, sources said.

Based on a complaint filed by Jayanti’s sister Sujatha, a case has been registered under Section 103 (murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Additionally, an Unnatural Death Report under Section 194 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) has been filed following a complaint by Timmappa’s elder brother Vishwanath.

Further investigations are underway.