Malur Assembly Seat Vote Recount On November 11

BENGALURU: The re-counting of votes of Malur Assembly seat-2023 will be held on November 11 and the recounting of votes will be taken-up as per the direction of Supreme Court order dated October 14. The Malur seat in Kolar district is represented by Congress leader K.Y. Nanjegowda.

In a letter to the District Election Officer and Deputy Commissioner of Kolar, the office of Chief Electoral Office, Karnataka communicated to initiate steps to hold the recounting of votes as per the order of the Supreme Court. In its order, the Supreme Court directed the Election Commission to take-up recounting of votes and asked the officials concerned to submit a report on re-counting of votes in a sealed manner.

Earlier, former MLA Manjunath Gowda moved the High Court of Karnataka over alleged malpractices in the counting of votes of Malur Assembly seat contested by him in 2023. The High Court of Karnataka ordered the election of Nanjegowda as “invalid” and the order of the High Court was challenged by Nanjegowda in the Supreme Court. The Supreme Court allowed Nanjegowda to continue as Malur MLA while ordering for a recount of votes of 2023 election.

In the 2023 election, Congress nominee Nanjegowda defeated Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) nominee Manjunath Gowda by a slender margin of 248 votes. In 2018, Manjunath Gowda represented Malur Assembly seat in Kolar district.

After the Supreme Court ordered for a recount of votes, Congress MLA Nanjegowda welcomed the decision to hold a recount of votes.