Malayalam film director booked for sexually assaulting man in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: A case has been registered against Malayalam film director Ranjith Balakrishnan on a complaint by a 31-year-old man, who alleged that he was sexually assaulted by him at a five-star hotel here, police said on Monday.

In the FIR, the complainant has claimed that he met the director in 2012 in Kozhikode when he had gone to meet actor Mammootty during the shoot of 'Bavuttiyude Namathil', a film written and produced by Balakrishnan.

According to FIR, the complainant alleged that the director thereafter managed to get his phone number and invited him to the hotel near Kempegowda International Airport in December 2012 where he allegedly offered him alcohol and sexually assaulted him.

"The complaint was initially filed at a police station in Kerala but the case was transferred to Bengaluru because the alleged incident of sexual assault occurred at a five-star hotel here and an FIR has now been registered," a senior police official said.

"The incident allegedly took place in 2012 but the complainant came out now in the wake of a series of sexual harassment allegations by many artists in the Malayalam film industry which he claimed gave him the courage to register his complaint," the official said.

"Based on the complaint received, a case was registered on October 26 at BIAL (Bangalore International Airport Limited) police station under section 377 (unnatural offences) and 66 E (violation of privacy) of Information Technology Act against the director and the matter is being investigated," he said.