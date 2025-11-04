Making Karnataka Skill Capital Of India Is Government's Mission: CM Siddaramaiah

Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Tuesday said that his government's mission is to make Karnataka the Skill Capital of India and a USD 1 trillion economy by 2032, powered by "talent, technology, and tenacity".

He said the state has set ambitious goals to skill 3 million youth by 2032, raise women's enrolment in ITIs to 33 per cent, double skilling capacity at the district level, and strengthen global placement linkages through the International Migration Centre-Karnataka (IMC-K).

Speaking at the inauguration of the Bengaluru Skill Summit 2025 here, Siddaramaiah said, "We are bringing institutional innovation to governance with the Karnataka Skill Intelligence and Strategy Unit (KSISU) for data-driven decision-making, District Skill Committees for local convergence, and the Chief Minister's Fellowship to accelerate on-ground implementation."

He said the state will deepen partnerships with industry, integrate skills into every stage of education, and build a culture of lifelong learning so that "every Kannadiga is job-ready, entrepreneur-ready, and future-ready".

Highlighting Karnataka's role as a leader in skill development, Siddaramaiah said the state was among the first in India to set up a dedicated Department of Skill Development, Entrepreneurship and Livelihood in 2016-17.

"This was not a bureaucratic move; it was a visionary step to unify all skill initiatives under one umbrella, with one mission: to make Karnataka the Skill Capital of India," he said.

Under the Chief Minister Kaushalya Karnataka Yojana (CMKKY), he said the government "took skills to every corner of the state", exceeding its target of training five lakh youth.

Since 2023, Siddaramaiah said, the government has reframed Karnataka's skilling strategy to align with the demands of a changing global economy.

He recalled announcing the Karnataka Skill Development Policy 2025-32 in the Budget, and said with the inauguration of the Bengaluru Skill Summit 2025, that vision is taking shape.

"This seven-year strategic blueprint, backed by an outlay of Rs 4,432 crore, aims to position Karnataka as a global hub for a skilled, inclusive and future-ready workforce," he said.

He noted that Karnataka stood second in the India Skills competition with 48 medals and secured four medals at the World Skills championship. The government will also establish a Skill University in Sandur, he added.

The Bengaluru Skill Summit 2025, themed "Workforce 2030: Scale, Systems, Synergy," aims to position Karnataka as the "Skills Gateway to the World" with a focus on ESDM, AI/ML, aerospace, green energy, inclusion and international employability.

Siddaramaiah said Karnataka continues to be a frontrunner in economic growth, with a GSDP of Rs 28.1 lakh crore in 2024-25 and a growth rate of 10 per cent, contributing 8.9 per cent to India's GDP. The state's per capita income of Rs 3,80,906 is nearly 90 per cent higher than the national average, he added.

He said Karnataka's labour force participation rate stands at 57 per cent, with unemployment at just 2.4 per cent. Women's participation is 43.5 per cent in rural areas and 28.8 per cent in urban areas.

"These numbers are not mere statistics, they represent lives transformed, families uplifted, and communities strengthened. They represent a Karnataka that believes in inclusive and sustainable growth," the chief minister said.

He added that every skilled worker -- from the precision tool operator in Tumakuru to the artisan in Mysuru and the farmer in Mandya using drones -- are "the silent contributors to Karnataka's progress".