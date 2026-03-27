Maharasthra Woman Killed After Alleged Assault, Run Over By Husband In Afzalpur

Kalaburagi: A man allegedly assaulted his wife with a sharp weapon and then ran a car over her near Balurgi village in Afzalpur taluk of Kalaburagi district on Thursday afternoon, in a shocking incident that has triggered outrage after a video of the act surfaced on social media.

The family hails from Baramati in Maharashtra. According to preliminary investigation, the accused, identified as Akshay, had taken his wife Shailaja Jadhav on the pretext of visiting a religious place in Karnataka. While on the way, he reportedly stopped the vehicle on the roadside near Balurgi village and attacked her on the back of the head with a sharp weapon. He then allegedly ran the car over her.

The video of the incident, recorded by bystanders, has gone viral.

The victim’s family are on their way. A case has been registered at the Afzalpur police station, and efforts are on to apprehend the accused.