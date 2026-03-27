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Maharasthra Woman Killed After Alleged Assault, Run Over By Husband In Afzalpur

Karnataka
27 March 2026 1:34 AM IST

The video of the incident, recorded by bystanders, has gone viral.

Maharasthra Woman Killed After Alleged Assault, Run Over By Husband In Afzalpur
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The victim’s family are on their way. — DC Image

Kalaburagi: A man allegedly assaulted his wife with a sharp weapon and then ran a car over her near Balurgi village in Afzalpur taluk of Kalaburagi district on Thursday afternoon, in a shocking incident that has triggered outrage after a video of the act surfaced on social media.

The family hails from Baramati in Maharashtra. According to preliminary investigation, the accused, identified as Akshay, had taken his wife Shailaja Jadhav on the pretext of visiting a religious place in Karnataka. While on the way, he reportedly stopped the vehicle on the roadside near Balurgi village and attacked her on the back of the head with a sharp weapon. He then allegedly ran the car over her.

The video of the incident, recorded by bystanders, has gone viral.

The victim’s family are on their way. A case has been registered at the Afzalpur police station, and efforts are on to apprehend the accused.

( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
assaulted social media 
India Southern States Karnataka Kalaburagi 
Gururaj A Paniyadi
About the AuthorGururaj A Paniyadi
Principal Correspondent with Deccan Chronicle, specializes in covering Coastal and North Karnataka districts. His expertise lies in Political Analysis, and he holds a profound interest in human interest stories, history and culture. Offering extensive coverage, Gururaj explores various facets, including politics, environment, archaeology, civic issues, education as well as crime.

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