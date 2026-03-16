LPG Tanker Overturns Near Udupi, Gas Leak Forces Traffic Diversion

Udupi: A gas leak from a Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) tanker that overturned near Katapady, about 5 km from Udupi on the Mangaluru–Udupi highway on Monday, prompted authorities to divert traffic through alternate routes as a precautionary measure.

The tanker, belonging to Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited, lost control and overturned in the middle of the road on Monday morning. Gas began leaking from the vehicle following the accident, raising safety concerns for motorists travelling on the busy stretch.

Fire department officials who rushed to the spot took preventive measures to control the situation.

Acting on a report from the Superintendent of Police, Udupi, Deputy Commissioner and District Magistrate Swaroopa T.K. issued a notification directing vehicles to use alternate routes to ensure the safety of commuters and maintain smooth traffic movement.

The Deputy Commissioner said the diversion would remain in force until 8 pm on Monday.

Vehicles travelling from Mangaluru to Udupi have been asked to take the Kapu–Shirva–Moodubelle–Manipura–Manipal route and then proceed to Udupi, or travel via Padubidri–Belman–Shirva–Manipal before reaching Udupi.

Similarly, vehicles heading from Udupi to Mangaluru have been directed to travel from Manipal via Manipura–Moodubelle–Shirva to Kapu and then continue towards Mangaluru, or take the Manipal–Shirva–Belman–Padubidri route.