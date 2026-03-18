Long weekend likely to drive footfall to tourist sites in Karnataka





Mangaluru : A favourable combination of holidays this week is expected to give a boost to travel across Karnataka, with many people planning short trips to make the most of an extended weekend starting March 19.

The break begins with Yugadi on Thursday (March 19), followed by Ramzan on Saturday (March 21) and Sunday (March 22). By taking leave on Friday, travellers can turn it into a four-day holiday, and this has already led to a rise in bookings across several tourist destinations. Demand for bus tickets is increasing as people prefer to travel to their hometowns and tourist places during the long weekend. This surge in demand has resulted in a sharp rise in ticket fares, with prices for some destinations almost doubling.

Travel operators say long weekends like this usually encourage short- and medium-distance trips, and popular circuits in north and coastal Karnataka are already seeing increased interest, particularly among families and young groups. While exams are still underway for some, others who have completed them are ready to make the most of the holiday break.

However, the summer heat is also playing a role in shaping travel patterns. While there are several attractive tourist destinations across coastal and north Karnataka, the weather during the day is not very favourable for sightseeing. Despite this, the extended holiday may prompt people to travel, by adjusting their plans to visit places early in the morning or during the evenings when temperatures are relatively lower.

The heritage belt centred around Hampi in Vijayanagara district continues to be one of the top favourites, not only for people from Karnataka but also for those from neighbouring Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Maharashtra. Some travellers also include Anegundi, Pampa Sarovar and Anjanadri Hill in Koppal in their itinerary. Many combine this with visits to Badami Caves, Pattadakal and Aihole, making it a convenient two- to three-day trip. Travel operators say this circuit remains a reliable choice because of its strong appeal and easy accessibility.

“Badami, Aihole and Pattadakal along with Kudalasangama are the most visited places in Bagalkot district. Many foreign travellers come to Badami,” Bagalkot District Tourism Deputy Director told Deccan Chronicle.

People also prefer to add tourist destinations in Vijayapura district to their itinerary along with Hampi and Badami. Vijayapura, which is known for its rich Indo-Islamic heritage, is also home to some of the most striking monuments in north Karnataka. The iconic Gol Gumbaz, Ibrahim Rauza, Jama Masjid, the historic cannon Malik-e-Maidan, and architectural landmarks such as Bara Kaman and Gagan Mahal are the main attractions along with the garden near Almatti Dam that has musical fountains, boating facilities and evening light shows. The Lal Bahadur Shastri Park offers scenic viewpoints overlooking the reservoir.

Dakshina Kannada, Udupi and Uttara Kannada districts together form a multi-faith tourism belt, attracting pilgrims from various parts. In Dakshina Kannada, prominent Hindu centres such as Dharmasthala, Kukke Subramanya Temple and Kateel Durgaparameshwari Temple draw large numbers of devotees. The Ullal Dargah and Zeenath Baksh Juma Masjid in and around Mangaluru reflect the region’s Islamic heritage. Notable Christian landmarks include St Aloysius Chapel and Milagres Church.

In neighbouring Udupi district, the famous Udupi Sri Krishna Temple and Kollur Mookambika Temple serve as major Hindu pilgrimage centres, while the St Lawrence Shrine attracts people from all faiths. In Uttara Kannada, Murudeshwar Temple, Gokarna and Idagunji Ganapati Temple are major draws.

Coastal Karnataka’s beaches cater to all kinds of travellers — from spiritual visitors and families to adventure seekers — making beach tourism one of the strongest pillars of the region’s travel economy. Gokarna Beach, Om Beach and Karwar Beach are popular in Uttara Kannada. Gokarna, in particular, blends beach tourism with religious significance, making it a special destination.

Udupi district is famous for cleaner, family-friendly beaches such as Malpe Beach, Kaup Beach and the unique Maravanthe Beach, where the highway runs between the sea and a river. In Dakshina Kannada, beaches like Panambur Beach, Tannirbhavi Beach and Someshwar Beach attract visitors with better accessibility and facilities, making them ideal for short trips. Scuba diving in Murudeshwar is also attracting adventure lovers.

Though people love visiting waterfalls like Jog Falls and Gokak Falls, the water levels are currently low due to the summer season. Officials say that for this reason, the number of visitors to waterfalls is comparatively lower during summer than in other months. With the heat intensifying, many travellers are opting for alternative destinations or timing their visits during cooler parts of the day.

In north Karnataka, attractions such as Bidar Fort, Basavakalyan, Gurudwara and Narasimha Jharani Swamy temple continue to draw visitors.



