Locals Render A Helping Hand To Police To Hunt Down Four Persons Involved In Jewellery Shop Robbery In Sira

BENGALURU: A team of locals chase and track down a four-wheeler with four persons, all of them native of Rajasthan, alleged to have involved in a robbery at a jewellery shop at Benche Gate of Sira taluk in Tumakuru district on Sunday before police nab them.

Police seize stolen gold and silver items, the four-wheeler with Rajasthan registration involved in the robbery and electronic devices used by the accused persons.

Superintendent of Police K.V. Ashok gave the names of the accused persons as Aravind Kumar (28), Dungar Singh (24), Mahender Singh (32) and Madhu Singh (28). All of them belong to Rajasthan.

On Sunday at around 2 pm, three unidentified persons entered Jagadamba Jewellery Shop at Benche Gate and while engaged in conversation with the shop-owner, these men threw chilli powder on their faces and eyes before decamping with gold and silver ornaments.

However, the robbery at the shop came to the notice of people gathered around the shop and alerted the jurisdictional Kallambella police. Meanwhile, a team of locals chase the four-wheeler involved in the robbery and keep track of the vehicle for a fair bit of time before police could gather time to intercept them.

Along with Kallambella police, Sira police were alerted about the robbery. Sira DySP was also alerted and he swung into action. A strong team of police followed the vehicle involved in the robbery while the four-wheeler was tracked en route Tavarakere. By then, the robbery group were surrounded by police and the group left behind the four-wheeler and escaped into a patch of forest cover in Sira.

Police along with beat group people cordoned off the forest cover and secured all the accused involved in the robbery at the jewellery shop before seizure of the stolen items.

Tumakuru SP said a First Information Report (FIR) has been registered against the accused person and the Magistrate has remanded them to 10-days police custody.