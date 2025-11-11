 Top
Liberian National Held in Bengaluru With MDMA Worth Rs 1.07 Crore

Karnataka
11 Nov 2025 4:10 PM IST

Police seized 537 grams of MDMA crystals of various colours during a raid near Kammasandra Circle following a tip-off.

Bengaluru police arrested a Liberian national for allegedly selling MDMA and seized drugs worth Rs 1.07 crore from his possession.

Bengaluru: Police on Tuesday said they have arrested a Liberian national here for allegedly selling the banned narcotic substance MDMA, and seized drugs worth Rs 1.07 crore from his possession. The arrest followed a tip-off received by the Avalahalli police on November 7, police added.

"Based on credible information that a foreign national residing near Kammasandra Circle was selling MDMA crystals to his associates, a police team conducted a search and apprehended the accused," a senior police officer said.
During interrogation, the accused confessed that he had been purchasing MDMA crystals at a lower price from unknown persons and selling them at a higher price for profit, police said. A total of 537 grams of MDMA crystals of various colours, valued at Rs 1.07 crore, was seized. The accused has been remanded to judicial custody, police added.
( Source : PTI )
bengaluru MDMA MDMA drugs Bengaluru news 
India Southern States Karnataka Bengaluru 
PTI
About the AuthorPTI

